What you need to know for Monday, May 24, 2021

Water safety reminders 🏊‍♀️

Water -- it's what makes living in the Tampa Bay area so amazing. From sparkling pools to expansive white sand beaches to the mangrove-lined rivers, there is so much to do both on and in the water.

The beauty does have some danger, though.

Florida tops the list of states with the most unintentional drownings. Many happen during the first two months of summer, May and June. Hillsborough County has the third-highest drowning rate in the state.

You can find tips here from a children's safety and wellness specialist at BayCare on what you can do to make sure your kids are safe near the water this summer.

Huge milestone

A 26-year veteran of Polk County Fire Rescue became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of deputy chief, the county announced this week.

Jennifer Huff will serve in the planning division, according to a release.

Huff began her career in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter, the county said. Over the years she "climbed the ranks as an emergency medical technician and paramedic, to firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, battalion chief and now deputy chief," the county said in its release.

Congratulations! 👏

Go ahead, laugh a little 🤣

Did you know, anytime you laugh at a joke, see or hear something funny, you’re actually practicing a healthy lifestyle?

Believe it or not, laughter can be good for you! From your muscles, your oxygen levels and even helping you with your mental health, laughter is a natural and free way to heal.

St Pete psychologist, Dr. Carleah East says that laughter can help fight against some of the negativity, depression, and anxiety we might feel. This is all thanks to a couple of chemical reactions we naturally have.