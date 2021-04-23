What you need to know for Friday, April 23, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

We have liftoff! 🚀

After an initial postponement, NASA and SpaceX launched the third commercial crew mission from U.S. soil this morning.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet make up the four-person crew headed to the International Space Station.

During their mission, the crew will conduct science experiments, complete maintenance on the ISS and even overlap with the Crew-1 astronauts.

If you missed the early morning launch, we have you covered. You can rewatch it here.

Florida Senate OKs bill requiring moments of silence in school

Every Florida public school would be required to have a moment of silence of up to two minutes during first period under a bill passed by the Senate.

The 32-6 vote on Thursday would amend the current law that allows school districts to have a moment of silence for prayer or meditation but doesn’t require it. The bill also says teachers cannot "make suggestions as to the nature of any reflection that a student may engage in during the moment of silence."

Florida's House approved the same piece of legislation last month in a 94-24 vote.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What's happening this weekend?

Tampa… start your engines! From the Florida State Fair to the Firestone Grand Prix, this weekend is full of some pretty cool events around the Tampa Bay area.

So whether you are ready to ride the Ferris wheel or put on some Rays gear, here’s your weekend list of events for April 23-25, 2021.

