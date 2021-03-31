What you need to know for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla.

The housing market is hot 🏡

If you're looking to buy a home right now... good luck.

One Tampa Bay area realtor said they will run out of homes to sell in Pinellas County in less than a month.

What about building a new home? Well, that comes with some issues too, because there's high demand there and a shortage of supplies. That could have you paying more than you might expect.

We talked to housing experts to learn more about the price tag building new homes comes with.

Get ready to grab your backpacks 📚

This school year hasn't even wrapped up yet but many parents in the Tampa Bay area are already wondering what's in store for next year.

On Tuesday, Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning announced the district will not offer pandemic-related online learning this fall in anticipation most students will be back in the classroom.

As of right now, other school districts are still working out their plans for the fall.

Answering your COVID-19 questions 😷

We get it, there is a lot of information about the coronavirus and the vaccines out there. That's why every week we take your questions to Dr. Michael Teng, PhD., a virologist at USF Health.

This week we talked to Dr. Teng about the possible timeline for the vaccine to get approved for kids and if people who have already gotten the virus should get a vaccine.

Dr. Teng also shares his thoughts on when the pandemic can officially be considered over.