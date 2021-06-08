What you need to know for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

Newly approved treatment brings hope

People with Alzheimer's disease now have a new drug to turn to in hopes of gaining more time with their loved ones.

The first new drug for the brain-destroying condition in nearly 20 years received approval from government health officials on Monday.

But not all experts are on board with its approval – in fact – an entire panel opposed it.

Other doctors and patients, however, say the news offers hope and with so few options currently available, that’s a lot.

The drug, called Aducanumab, was developed by Biogen. Patients receive an infusion from their doctor every four weeks, which targets amyloid – a sticky plaque in the brain – with the goal of slowing the disease's impact.

Make summer learning fun

It has been a tough year for all students, whether they've been learning virtually or in-person with all the extra COVID protocols.

Now that summer break is here, there's always a concern about learning loss, but even more so this year. The last thing many parents want to do this summer is sit their child back in front of a computer or stack of books.

The last thing many parents want to do this summer is sit their child back in front of a computer or stack of books.

One local mom who specializes in play-based learning shared tips and ideas that you can try at home.

It's World Oceans Day 🌊

We get it. Technically living in the Tampa Bay area we have the bay and the Gulf of Mexico surrounding us.

However, for June 8, World Oceans Day, we're going to let that geographic difference slide, this time.

World Oceans Day is all about protecting the oceans. Planet earth needs clean waters to sustain itself; and our oceans face huge risks from climate change, pollution and over-fishing.