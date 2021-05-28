What you need to know for Friday, May 28, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! Does anyone else have that Friday feeling??

Start preparing now 🌀

Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday starts today.

The 10-day period is officially called the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. It's in place to encourage Floridians to stock up on critical needs before a hurricane or a tropical storm comes our way.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

Remember, 10 Tampa Bay is your Hurricane Headquarters . You can find all sorts of resources online. We will send alerts straight to your phone on the free 10 Tampa Bay app when a storm is heading our way.

More fans in the stands ⚡

The "Distant Thunder" is about to get a lot louder at Amalie Arena for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The number of fans allowed at games will go from 9,000 to 13,500 fans for playoff games, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced this week.

A spokesperson for the team said the move was made after talking with local health and government leaders, as well as the NHL.

The Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes next as they continue their quest to keep Lord Stanley in Champa Bay.

The weekend is here!

We’re kicking this weekend off with a little red, white and blue -- wouldn’t you say, Tampa Bay? Memorial Day is this Monday, and there is a lot happening this weekend.

Don’t forget, Memorial Day is not just a kickoff to summer. This patriotic holiday honors those who lost their lives serving our country. You can find events happening for the holiday weekend here.