What you need to know for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Round 1= done ⚡

What. a. game.

Your Tampa Bay Lightning beat their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers, 4-0 at home Wednesday night.

The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.

Not on the Bolts bandwagon just yet? There's still time. Here's everything you need to know about a team that is just one pillar of 'Champa Bay.'





Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

The answer is yes...with some exceptions.

Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

Rules will vary by country. But the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate the flu and other vaccines and has indicated they can require COVID-19 vaccines.

There are exceptions . For example, people can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Some states have proposed laws that restrict mandating the vaccines because of their “emergency use" status, but that may become less of an issue since Pfizer has applied for full approval and others are likely to follow.

Giving a second chance

Expanding the hiring pool and giving people second chances: That's the goal of a Tampa company that just entered a partnership with a nonprofit helping first-time, nonviolent offenders get back on track.

Bobby Harris is the founder and president of BlueGrace Logistics. He wanted to expand the company's diversity and inclusion initiative, so he teamed up with a nonprofit out of Atlanta called RED or Rehabilitation Enables Dreams.

It's a 12-month program that gets first-time offenders out of jail and on track to a new life.