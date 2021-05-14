What you need to know for Friday, May 14, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to the weekend!

What the CDC's new mask guidelines mean😷

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave people who are fully vaccinated the greenlight to ditch their masks--mostly.

10 Tampa Bay talked to local doctors and decision-makers to get their thoughts. While most met the relax in restrictions with optimism, others raised concern about the potential impacts on vulnerable populations.

While this is good news and a step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, you might still want to carry a mask with you, for now. Businesses can still enforce a mask policy if they choose to.

How to be a Bolts fan 101⚡

The 2020 Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning, is going back to the playoffs in search of a repeat.

If you haven't jumped on the Bolts bandwagon yet, it's not too late. Like a perfectly timed pass from the blue line, we're helping you score points with your ultimate guide to becoming a Lightning fan!

This year, it's Florida versus Florida as the Bolts take on their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers

Game 1 on Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. will mark the first meetings of the two teams in playoff history. If the Florida teams' series reaches all seven games, it means the Bolts and Panthers will face off for nine games in a row.

You can find the Lightning's first-round playoff schedule here.

The Florida Panthers secured home ice advantage with their win tonight, but the @TBLightning have a Stanley Cup to defend... It's gonna be a wild series. You ready? #GoBolts #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iwkmJq3u6I — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) May 11, 2021

Weekend events roundup

We’re already halfway through the month of May, Tampa Bay! Crazy, right!? But, as 2021 continues on, more events are coming back.

From Rays games to St. Pete’s French Fry Fest and several concerts brewing, check out this list of weekend events to keep you and your crew busy.