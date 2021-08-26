What you need to know Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

Keeping your kids healthy during flu season amid COVID-19 spread

Across Tampa Bay, thousands of students and staff have been sent home to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19 infections or exposures.

Data shows that the delta variant is affecting more children, raising concerns as infections from other viruses rise too.

Hospitals are seeing more cases of children affected by RSV and parainfluenza, in addition to COVID-19. So as students continue in-person learning, doctors offer some tips to keep your kids healthy.

'I will not participate in the endangerment of children'

A Pinellas County school teacher threatened to leave her job Tuesday, depending on how district leaders choose to handle masks in the classroom.

Annette Wylie, a special education teacher at Pinellas Central Elementary, told the school board during its meeting Tuesday that she knows the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.

She's said she's buried family and a coworker and, right now, she knows of fellow teachers and students battling COVID-19.

Masks are still optional in Pinellas County Schools.

Wylie said after 35 years of teaching, her decision to resign was a tough one.

Sept. 6 will be her last official day as a teacher for Pinellas County Public Schools

Closing arguments in lawsuit against DeSantis school mask mandate ban

Closing arguments are set for the lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban in schools.

The hearing, which began Monday, was scheduled for three days but is now set to conclude Thursday.

The judge presiding over the hearing was expected to issue his ruling Thursday but will now likely give it Friday.

The lawsuit, claiming the governor's ban on mandating masks in schools violates the Florida Constitution, was first filed on Aug. 6.