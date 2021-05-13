What you need to know for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's almost Friday!

Florida unemployment latest

Unemployed Floridians who want to continue receiving benefits after this month will have to start showing proof they’re searching for a job.

The state’s work search requirement has been waived since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year when businesses were forced to shut down or scale back operations. The waiver allows people to claim unemployment benefits without the requirement of having to reach out to five prospective employers each week.

But that waiver is now set to expire on May 29.

The state unemployment rate stands at 4.7 percent as of March, with roughly 475,000 people out of work.

Late Wednesday the DEO issued further guidance on work search exemptions and when job refusal is considered acceptable.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens

A tiger last seen in a Houston, Texas neighborhood has caught the nation's attention. 🐯

The tiger's prowl was caught on camera Sunday night and quickly went viral across the internet. The man seen escorting the tiger back inside was arrested and is out on bond. He was already on bond for a 2017 murder charge, according to police.

The animal, however, is still missing. 10 Tampa Bay's Carolina Leid spoke with "Tiger King" star and Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin about the tiger on the lam.

She said everyone should be on high alert. She said it's unlikely, though, anyone would hear or see it coming.

"If it learned anything from its brief escapade outside, it would be to stay hidden and that makes it even more dangerous."

Changes since tragedy

In the years since a 2-year-old boy was tragically killed by an alligator at Disney's Grand Floridian resort, more than 200 of the massive reptiles have been removed from the theme park's property.

That's according to data collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission through its "Targeted Harvest Area" permits and nuisance alligator trapper program.

Since his death, Disney has erected fences, installed signage at its beach resorts and banned fishing unless it is part of an excursion. A lighthouse memorial was also dedicated in Lane's honor in 2017.

The theme park has also been working with nuisance alligator trappers to remove the massive reptiles, at times reaching nearly 12 feet in length, from its property.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website. There you can also find more information on its Nuisance Alligator Hotline.