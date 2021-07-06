What you need to know for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! This is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday and we're expecting to feel some impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa sometime this afternoon.

Tracking Elsa 🌀

Tropical Storm Elsa is once again over open water as the storm leaves Cuba behind and continues its trek toward Florida.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Elsa has intensified to sustained winds of 60-mph and is moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for parts of the Tampa Bay area and northward.

Tropical-storm-force winds (39+ mph) will likely start to develop in the Tampa Bay area during the early evening. Southern counties like Sarasota and Manatee will be the first to experience the stronger winds.

Winds from Elsa are expected to increase during the day Tuesday to 65 mph with higher gusts. These winds could be well inland, even slightly east of I-75.

Elsa preparation checklist ✔️

Whether you're new to the Sunshine State or are Florida-born, it's important to know what to do if a storm is heading your way.

Here's a checklist of things you'll need if Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way to your area:

Key terms you need to know during hurricane season 📚

June 1 through Nov. 30 is hurricane season and that means all the terms and phrases that come with it will make an appearance as well.

From the difference between watches and warnings to defining storm surge or wind sheer, 10 Tampa Bay breaks down what it all means.