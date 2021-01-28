What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! This week is flying by.

Suit up!

We have the teams, the stadium, and now the uniforms.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Twitter Wednesday that the team will be wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants for Super Bowl LV.

And the team is hoping the game day threads will be a lucky charm as it will be the third time in a row the Bucs put on that exact uniform.

Mandatory masks outside?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has a message for those planning to attend Super Bowl LV events--bring your mask.

Castor made the announcement during a Facebook Live with Kansas City Mayor Quintin Lucas saying, "we have a mask order in place and we are extending that for a number of the outdoor areas that we know will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans."

While the mayor did not elaborate on the specifics, she did say the city would be passing an additional mask order for the outside requirement, which will only impact specific areas.

A spokesperson with the City of Tampa confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay more details will come Thursday when the order is signed.

Gusty winds, low humidity create 'high' fire danger

Any fire that sparks Thursday afternoon across the Tampa Bay area could very well spread rapidly, meteorologists warn.

Much of the Tampa Bay area, central and South Florida will go under a fire weather watch from noon Thursday through the evening amid a combination of low humidity and gusty winds.