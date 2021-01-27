What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's a foggy one.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay, happy hump-day!

Here are the stories you need to know to get your day started.

Off to a foggy start ☁️

Tampa Bay has seen quite a few foggy mornings over the last several days. and this morning is no different.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the entire area through 9 a.m.

It's possible for visibility to reach near-zero in some areas, which could cause some real hazards in driving.

Sea fog is fog that forms over water when warm, humid air flows over relatively colder waters. In Tampa Bay, we experience sea fog in winter when the Gulf of Mexico is at its coldest and a humid weather pattern develops.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY | The fog remains very thick in areas across the region this morning. It has reduced the visibility to less than a mile in many cases. Expect this to remain the case through at least 9am. #10Weather #flwx #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/6z8GyN0VaU — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) January 27, 2021

A safe Super Bowl 🏈

While crews continue putting the finishing touches on Raymond James Stadium, NFL operations teams are hard at work making sure Super Bowl LV will be safe and COVID-19 free.

From extensive cleaning day in and out, to hand sanitizer and masks, everyone should feel safe at Ray Jay, Jon Barker, the NFL's head of live event production said.

You can read more about what is being done to keep the community safe and avoid the big game from being a 'super-spreader' event here.

Let's take a tour

Have you ever wondered how presidents and first families pick out the décor and artifacts they want in the White House? If your answer was yes, let's go!

When a new president arrives, behind the scenes, curators from the White House Historical Association are hard at work. As the outgoing president leaves, within hours, décor – art and furniture and family photos get switched out.