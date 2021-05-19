What you need to know for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Everything you need to know about the monthly child tax credit

The IRS on Monday announced that monthly child tax credit advance payments will go out starting this summer to eligible parents.

The installments are part of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill signed in March.

This child tax credit is not new. Eligible parents already receive $2,000 from the government for each qualifying child when they get their tax refund in the spring. The change here is that the amount has increased and there will be the ability to receive up to half of the money in the form of monthly payments in the second half of this year.💰

Here is a breakdown of when the payments are expected to begin, how much to expect and who is eligible.

Tips on trip transportation that will keep your wallet happy 💸

As the school year winds down and the summer inches closer, your family may be starting to plan some summer trips.

As part of your trip, you may be looking to rent a car in another city. But, you may have noticed the price is a bit more than you're used to. That's because the pandemic has caused auto manufacturing delays, meaning there are fewer cars for buyers of new cars. Rental car companies buy millions of new cars each year.

Rental car prices are up about 30 percent across the board, but in popular tourist cities, prices are up almost 300 percent. Destinations like Hawaii, Florida and California have some of the highest rental car prices.

Here is a list of ways to cut down transportation costs so you can enjoy your getaway. 🚗

Only in Florida...

All people wanted to do was get their chicken nuggets in peace, but one Florida gator had other plans for them. 🐊

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the 7-foot-long alligator was making that hard for people at a Wendy's in Lehigh Acre. Deputies said they were getting calls the gator was seen chasing people around the parking lot of the fast-food chain and a nearby bank.

So clearly, it was making its rounds.