What you need to know for Friday, August 28, 2020

Emergency meeting called 📅

Just as Florida's largest teachers' union secured its latest school reopening victory, for now, Hillsborough County Schools is set to hold an emergency meeting.

Superintendent Addison Davis and School Board Chair Melissa Snively are calling the meeting for 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 regarding "the order vacating automatic stay entered by Judge Charles Dodson Thursday afternoon."

What they're referring to is the judge's decision to side with the Florida Education Association and grant a temporary injunction against Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order to reopen classrooms for in-person learning. The judge decided to lift an automatic stay that was put in place when the state appealed the ruling.

Lightning, Bruins Game 4 postponed in support of social justice

On the heels of other professional sports teams postponing games in protest of the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin, the Lightning and Bruins will not play Game 4 tonight.

Their game, along with three other NHL games, will be rescheduled, and the Round 2 playoff schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

The Bolts aren't the only Tampa Bay sports team taking a stand. The Tampa Bay Rays made the decision to boycott Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

It feels like Friday... in August 🌡️

As Tropical Depression Laura moves through Arkansas this morning, its upper-level clouds will stream over Tampa Bay which will lead to partly sunny conditions for most of the day.

By midday, a few isolated showers or storms will develop near the coast. A southwesterly flow will help push the sea breeze and the developing showers and storms inland for the second half of the afternoon and evening.

In the meantime, temperatures will warm into the low 90s this afternoon.