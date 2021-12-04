What you need to know for Monday, April 12, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello and good morning! It's the start of another wonderful workweek.
Beat the 'summer slide' 📚
School districts say they're seeing more kids falling behind this past year. Virtual learning has been part of the problem for a lot of families.
That's why school districts across the Tampa Bay area are helping kids catch up from COVID-related issues by keeping students in class.
A difference in the doses?
Both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines require two shots to reach the maximum level of protection against the virus. 💉
That has some of you wondering: are the two doses different?
The answer is no.
The first dose and second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be exactly the same, both chemically and from a dosage standpoint.
Let's try again later
NASA is ready to once again make history as its Mars helicopter prepares to make the first-ever attempt at a powered flight on another planet.
The four-pound rotorcraft that stowed away on the Mars Perseverance Rover when it touched down on the red planet was originally scheduled to take off on April 11.
However, NASA says based on data it received Friday from the helicopter, Ingenuity won't take flight any earlier than April 14.