What you need to know for Monday, April 12, 2021

Beat the 'summer slide' 📚

School districts say they're seeing more kids falling behind this past year. Virtual learning has been part of the problem for a lot of families.

That's why school districts across the Tampa Bay area are helping kids catch up from COVID-related issues by keeping students in class.

Click here to see what your school district is doing this summer to help keep students from falling behind.

A difference in the doses?

Both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines require two shots to reach the maximum level of protection against the virus. 💉

That has some of you wondering: are the two doses different?

The answer is no.

The first dose and second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be exactly the same, both chemically and from a dosage standpoint.

Let's try again later

NASA is ready to once again make history as its Mars helicopter prepares to make the first-ever attempt at a powered flight on another planet.

The four-pound rotorcraft that stowed away on the Mars Perseverance Rover when it touched down on the red planet was originally scheduled to take off on April 11.