What you need to know for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Go Bucs!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Title Town, USA!📍

How's everyone feeling this morning after that big win last night?

City of Champions 🏆

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV as quarterback Tom Brady extended his all-time Super Bowl title record to seven.

Tampa Bay? More like Champa Bay, with the Bucs following just months behind the Tampa Bay Lightning to bring home a second championship.

The win was historic in many ways; one being a hometown team has never played in a Super Bowl hosted in their own stadium, let alone win it (until now!!)

Gear up 🧢

If you're wanting to buy Bucs championship swag , we've got you covered.

Select Dick's Sporting Goods stores across Tampa Bay stayed open Sunday night after the game to sell merchandise and will open back up at 7 a.m. today.

Other retailers like the NFL shop, Fanatics, Tampa Bay Sports, and the Buccaneers also have Super Bowl LV gear online from shirts to hats available for fans.

What happens to the losing team's championship gear?

The answer -- it all goes to charity.

Two charities, World Vision and Good360 have shipped championship clothing of losing sports teams to people in need across the world. Up until 2015, World Vision was the NFL's primary distributor, according to CNN. Now, the league is partnered with Good360.

They're going to Disney World!

Honoring traditions during a pandemic can be difficult, but not impossible as Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are heading to Disney World.

After an extraordinary and history-making Super Bowl LV victory the duo announced they’re “going to Disney World," the Florida theme park said in a release.

Typically the Super Bowl champs receive a parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Though, this year Disney decided to forego the annual tradition.