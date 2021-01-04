What you need to know for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Good morning! It's April already.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hello and good morning! It's almost Friday.

What are the guidelines? 😷

More and more Americans are getting a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which is the only way to create herd immunity. Doctors say while getting vaccinated is a step toward 'normalcy', you shouldn't let it replace all the safety precautions you've been taking over the last year, especially in order to enjoy the holiday weekend with friends and family.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health at the University of South Florida says, "A vaccine does not prevent you from getting the disease. It reduces the severity of the disease if you should get it, and you can still get sick and pass it on to others."

If you're one of the many who have received the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single shot of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine this week, you're not fully vaccinated yet. Full vaccination happens two weeks after your final shot.

But, if it has been two weeks since your final dose, the CDC has these relaxed guidelines for you.

Take me out to the ball game ⚾

The time has come for Opening Day.

Tampa Bay Rays fans will no longer have to relive what happened in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

Instead, Opening Day is a day of hope.

The long journey in hopes of yet another playoff berth begins at 4:10 p.m. ET today as the Rays take on the Marlins in Miami.

Looking to root, root, root for the home team? We get it. That's why we put together a guide to teach you everything you need to know if you're jumping on the bandwagon.

Don't be fooled today

April 1, also known to prankers as April Fools' Day. 🤡

Last year, many companies such as Google that like to post light-hearted April Fools' jokes decided against it out of respect for the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic was surging. But with millions of Americans getting vaccinated daily and more states opening up, the prank holiday could be in for a resurgence.

Our best piece of advice? If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.