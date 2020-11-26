What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Thanksgiving.

Let's get you in the know with some of this morning's top stories.

Not gathering in person? You can still have a fun holiday! 💻

We've all heard it by now... "Thanksgiving will look a little different this year." That is true, especially now that the CDC is urging people to stay home rather than travel for the holiday.

If you don't travel or host out-of-town visitors, you can still be festive when meeting up virtually with friends and family on apps such as Zoom, Google Meet and FaceTime.

We've scoured lots of options and come up with five fun activities for your virtual Thanksgiving feast!

Grab a front-row seat on the couch 📺

Dinners and family gatherings are the only things going virtual this year-- so is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"This year the celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, street performers, clowns and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus," Macy's said in a press release.

Thanksgiving pet safety 🐾

It's dinner time and the people you are spending the day with are dishing up and ready to dig in and you can feel a big, sad set of puppy (or kitty) eyes looking at you, just waiting for a little taste.

We know it's hard to say no to all the good boys and good girls out there, but before you slip something off your plate and to them, you need to know if it's safe for them to eat.

Here is a list of what people food your pets can snack on this Thanksgiving.

It's a Thanksgiving day takeover!🦃

If you're up and getting started on your Thanksgiving cooking, you are not alone.

10 Tampa Bay Brightside reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen is taking over our Twitter account while she cooks this morning.

Yes, there’s only 4 of us and we can easily figure out where to sit at the table but why would we do that when I can make the cutest place cards for Thanksgiving? I’m taking over @10TampaBay Twitter this morning as I start prepping a turkey day “dinner” meaning we eat at 2 pm 😂 pic.twitter.com/oybUZorNto — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) November 26, 2020

Wondering how the weather will be for Thanksgiving? We have you covered!