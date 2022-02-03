Clearwater Carnival offers family fun starting Feb. 3

The 10-day carnival will kickoff at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Countryside Mall.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you're looking for family-friendly fun, you can check out the Clearwater Carnival.

The carnival will take place starting Feb. 3 through Feb. 13 at the Countryside Mall located at 27001 US Hwy 19 N. That's right by the Whole Foods Market.

For 10 days you can enjoy the rides, games and fair food. "Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with LED-enhanced rides and games for all ages and favorite fair food," the carnival said in a release.

Parking and admission are free. Food, games and rides will have individual prices.

The carnival is offering unlimited ride wristbands for $35 on its website. You can find more information on how to buy wristbands here.

The event's website also has ride ticket specials and coupons for rides and food. Find more information here. You can also get more info by calling 866-666-3247.

The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Carnival hours are the following:

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday

Noon - 11 p.m. Saturday

Noon - 10 p.m. Sunday

Kids and teens under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, the carnival says.