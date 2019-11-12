Davon Miller isn’t even out of high school and he’s already written four children’s book.

Miller said his fictional character Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock was inspired by simply boredom -- waiting for the time to pass in school. With this idea, he wrote and illustrated Mr. Tickety-Toc.

Miller went on to write three more books. Currently, his books are spreading across 78 elementary schools across Pinellas County.

This young author is writing books not only for entertainment, but to encourage kids to read more. Miller also reads to elementary students all over the county and he's having another reading, this time on Saturday at Barnes & Noble in St. Petersburg.

You can meet Davon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

