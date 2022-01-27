With colder temps sticking around Tampa Bay, here's where you can get hot tea

January is National Hot Tea Month. This Sunday morning will have the coldest air since 2018.

TAMPA, Fla. — January is National Hot Tea Month, and while the month is coming to an end, those colder Florida temps are holding on.

Sunday morning will have the coldest air the Tampa Bay area has seen since 2018.

There are plenty of different teas, and they all have unique health benefits.

Chai helps with digestion, boosts heart health, and reduces blood sugar levels.

Matcha is green tea, and since you are ingesting the ground-up tea leaves instead of just steeping and tossing them, you will get the most nutritional value.

The World Journal of Gastroenterology says the active ingredient in turmeric is being used in studies alongside chemo and radiation therapy as a cancer treatment.

Here are some great local spots that can help you warm up, and maybe even boost your health:

1101 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606

Hours: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Monday & Saturday

227 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

2382 Dr. MLK Jr St., St. Petersburg, FL

Tues - Fri: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1441 E Fletcher Ave #101, Tampa, FL 33612

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

3804 W Linebaugh Ave Suite C, Tampa, FL 33618

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

6463 W Hillsborough Ave. Tampa, FL 33634