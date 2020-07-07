The ultimate drive-in is coming to Raymond James Stadium's parking lot

'The Parking Lot Social' is bringing in many nights of entertainment July 15 through 19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drive-ins are the best way to have a private night out and to socially distance yourself from others. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Florida, this seems even more ideal.

That’s why the ultimate 5-night drive-in experience is coming to Tampa and it’s called “The Parking Lot Social."

“We had all sorts of plans for tours this year, but just like everybody else, they went the way of 2020," Tour Manager for The Parking Lot Social Dex said. "So the guys got together and they're like, Hey, this is an opportunity to try to do something that we would never actually attempt to do because you've got all these other things going on. And that's where the parking lot social came from."

The Parking Lot Social is offering a new take on a drive-in experience with nights full of entertainment -- live bands, silent disco, bingo, themed trivia, movies, comedy show, a DJ, and their take on karaoke called “car-a-oke.”

The event can host up to 250 cars.

The beauty of this is that you can enjoy all this in the comfort of your own car. Dex says that guests can have a complete contact-less experience. There will also be a section for guests to purchase food.

Social distancing is required when it comes to ordering food, delivering and handling. He says that he and his staff will continue to follow guidelines and wear masks, gloves, and adhere to social distancing.

“We scan your ticket through the window, you can bring your own refreshments and you don't have to leave your vehicle at all. You tune in via FM radio station, and you can sit in your car and just listen and watch,” Dex said.

Part of this extravagant experience is the design of the space. There is a fully covered stage, two 40-foot screens, and a giant 52-foot-tall rainbow-shooting fire hydrant that is center with two large branded gorillas on the side.

“Everybody has been sitting around doing the same thing for a few months, you know. So this is an opportunity to see some other bodies,” Dex said. “It's a date. It's a time to get out and it's a time to have some fun and everybody wants to be safe right now and we have an opportunity where you can have both of those things.”

It’s making its way to Raymond James Stadium Wednesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 19. Tickets start at $29 for the events.

You can visit their site to purchase tickets and get more information.

