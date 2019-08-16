A good way to start a film acting career is to act in independent films.

An independent film studio in Seminole is holding an open casting call this weekend to find actors for short horror films. They’re having an open casting call for anyone who wants to star in some local short films.

The films will screen later this year at the Spooktacular Screamfest.

Anyone interested in the casting call can sign up on Good Enough Films’ Facebook page. It starts at noon Saturday.

