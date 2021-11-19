Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening this weekend around Tampa Bay

There's always plenty to do in the Bay area. Here are a few events happening Nov. 19-21.

We're less than a week from Thanksgiving, but if you're not in the middle of preps or looking to take a break, there's always plenty to do around the Tampa Bay area!

Here are some events happening between Nov.19-21.

Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival

The Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival, hosted by the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation is Saturday, Nov. 20.

This is an annual event centered around Traditional and Contemporary Celtic music and both local and national craft beer.

This year, the event is $5 for advanced purchase or $10 at the gate.

The gates open at 10 a.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Vintage Roost Market

Vintage Roost in Ybor City is hosting another vintage market this weekend.

There you'll find vendors are restocked with seasonal decor, along with plenty of clothing, jewelry and more.

It runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park

Downtown Tampa has turned into a winter wonderland!

The Winter Village opens Friday at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa.

The 5,000 square-foot ice skating rink is back along with shops, festive food and drinks.

Don't forget to grab your ticket to hop aboard the Village Express.

It takes you from Whiting Station to the historic city of Ybor and back while enjoying cookies and milk onboard.

Tickets are $10.

Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier

Get into the holiday spirit and visit the inaugural Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier.

There you'll find the only beachfront ice skating rink, vendors to shop for holiday gifts, food, activities and meet Santa.

You'll want to reserve a time for skating in advance.

It opens at 3 p.m. Friday and runs through Jan. 17.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New Jersey Devils in Amalie Arena Saturday. Be the thunder and get your tickets here.

The puck drops at 4 p.m.

Rowdies - USL Cup Eastern Conference Finals

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will defend their Eastern Conference title Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.

The team will face Louisville City FC at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New York Giants Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs are 6-3 so far this season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.