Check out these weekend events for March 17-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's gonna be a busy weekend with a whole lot of big events coming to the Tampa Bay area.

While there's a chance inclement weather could put a damper on some of the events, there are plenty of fun things to do and check out around the Tampa Bay area.

When: March 16-19

Where: Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor

What: The PGA Tour is set to tee off this weekend in Palm Harbor with the 2023 Valspar Championship! From elite golfers to special guests and lots of fun for even non-golf fans, here's everything you need to know ahead of the big tournament.

How much: Ticket prices range from $60 to $80 depending on the day. Find more information here.

When: March 16-19

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

What: Wiz Khalifa and dozens of other artists will be in St. Petersburg for the Reggae Rise Up Music Festival. "Reggae Rise Up Florida Festival is undeniably one of the largest and most-recognized reggae festivals in the country," the website stated. "Hosted annually at Vinoy Park in the heart of St. Petersburg, the location of Reggae Rise Up Florida Festival offers the perfect experience, with a balance of laid-back coastal culture and downtown excitement!"

How much: Tickets range from $40 to $250. Find more information here.

When: March 18-19

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

What: "Never miss a moment – featuring 3 stages of rock, pop, and alternative artists with no overlapping sets, including appearances from baseball legends," the website said. Artists including Imagine Dragons, Weezer, Pitbull, Dave Matthews Band, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford and more will be performing. Guests can also celebrate the Grapefruit League Spring Training and sample food from some of Florida's best food vendors. More information on the artist lineup here.

How much: Tickets range from $110 to over $21,000. Find more information here.

When: 4 p.m to 10 p.m., March 17

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

What: Festivities will run from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park with live music, kids' activities, pet costume contest, food trucks and – you guessed it – beer. There will also be free rides along the Hillsborough River offered by the Freedom Boat Club. The event is free to the public. At 4 p.m., Tampa Mayor Jane castor will sound the horn to start the dyeing process to turn the Hillsborough River into a bright shade of green for the holiday. For more information, click here.

How much: FREE

More St. Patrick's Day events ☘️

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl — 4-11 p.m. March 17 at American Social, Tampa

St. Patrick's Day Brunch & Bar Crawl Tampa — Noon to 8 p.m. March 18 at American Social

St. Patrick's Day Brunch & Bar Crawl Ybor City — Noon to 8 p.m. March 18 at Showbar Ybor

Paddyfest 2023 at Irish 31 — March 17 & 18 at all seven locations

Paddy Fest St. Pete — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17 at Williams Park, St. Petersburg

St. Paddy's Weekend Bash at World of Beer — March 17-19 at World of Beer Westchase

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Armature Works — 1 p.m. March 18 at Armature Works, Tampa

When: March 18-19

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

What: The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing back-to-back games this weekend, first against the Montreal Canadiens and then against the New Jersey Devils.