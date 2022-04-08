Weekend events happening around Tampa Bay, April 8-10

From airshows to sand sculptures, we've got the highlights for you.

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's another busy weekend here in Tampa Bay.

From airshows to sand sculptures, we've compiled the top events for the weekend of April 8.

Round up your friends and family for the Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

The event promises to be "chock-full of bronco busting, bull riding, barrel racing and cowboy activities the entire family will love."

There will be axe throwing, camel riding, face painting, mechanical bull riding and more.

You won't go hungry either. There are plenty of grub options to please even the "littlest wrangle."

The two-day event kicks off at 4 p.m. April 8, with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and parking is $5. For more information, including directions and how to buy tickets, click here.

The Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is once again taking over the skies in Lakeland.

From April 5 to April 10, the event will celebrate the comradery of aviation at the Sun 'n Fun Expo campus in Lakeland. And, there's even more reason to celebrate this year.

The expo falls on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. In honor of it, there will be a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds — their first appearance since 2016.

But there's more to expect. There will be daily airshows, museum lectures, workshops and access to show planes.

For more information on daily events, click here. Ticket information can be found here.

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is ready for visitors to ooh and aah over spectacular sand sculptures.

From April 8 to April 24, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will bring you 21,000 square-feet full of intricate sand art displays. The sculptures are a huge favorite for people living in and around Clearwater. Thousands of spectators typically flock to the event.

While you can buy tickets at the Sugar Sand Festival, you can also buy them ahead of time online.

General admission: $12

Children 4 and under: Free

Baystar VIP Lounge: $70

All on-site ticket purchases will be cashless payment options only.

Exhibit hours are as follows: