ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's the end of another week, which means it's the start of yet another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area (aka, paradise).

We're always looking for things to do, and we love sharing those events with you (cause sharing is always caring!). So if you're needing an excuse to try something new, check out some of these events happening around Tampa Bay.

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 1 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

How much: $75 in advance, $85 at the door

What: "Formerly known as Taste of Downtown, the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival returns after a pandemic hiatus with a roster of participating restaurants from Sarasota to St. Armands to Bradenton." The event also supports the Sarasota Youth Opera. For details and tickets, click here.

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Along 5th Avenue in downtown Zephyrhills.

How much: FREE to attend

What: "This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, bike show, food, beverage and shopping vendors, and more." For more information, click here.

When: Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Harvest Holler Corn Maze, 950 Tavares Rd., Polk City

How much: $15 for adults, $12 for kids, seniors, military and first responders

What: "Enjoy the Corn Maze, the “See the Animals” Adventure Hayride, or catch a ride on the Cow Barrel Train. Don’t forget to head over to the Giant Oaks and swing on the tire swings and then Climb Hay Mountain to its tallest peak." For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Various museum locations across the Tampa Bay area. Click here for participating museums.

How much: FREE, but you do need to get a ticket.

What: "Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket." For more information and to get tickets, click here.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: The Florida Aquarium

How much: General admission tickets start at $125.

What: Rhythm & Brews by the Bay, formerly known as Brews by the Bay, will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, for guests to experience a full lineup of beer tastings and a full concert experience. The night will begin with an aquarium experience followed by an acoustic set with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of the band Sister Hazel and a headline performance by the ‘90s alternative rock band, the Gin Blossoms.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Winter Haven's Central Park, 401 W. Central Ave.

How much: FREE

What: It's Polk County's biggest water conservation event. Free and family-friendly, the festival will have fun activities, live animals, crafts and games. There's also a 5K, boat cruises and special tours of the wastewater treatment facility, and you can pre-register for those here.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 & 18

Where: Roc Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

How much: FREE admission & parking

What: "If it's nautical, you'll find it here - all types of boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard-to-find parts and manufacturer close-outs!" For more information, click here.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

How much: Tickets start at $63. For more prices and information, click here.

What: "Legendary former Beatles member, Ringo Starr, returns to REH with his All-Starr band Featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter." Click here for more information.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Crawl starts at Park & Rec, 100 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

How much: Tickets start at $20. For more info, click here.

What: "If you're a big fan of bar crawls but also a big fan of brunch then you don't want to miss out on this brunch crawl event in St. Pete this weekend! Stop by Tryst, Crafty Squirrel, Park & Rec, and more bars to enjoy discounted brunch cocktails including mimosas & bloody mary's!" For more information, click here.

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday & Sunday through Oct. 30.

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa

How much: Included with park admission. Single-day tickets start at $126 normally, but there are sales. For more ticket info, click here.