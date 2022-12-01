What's happening around Tampa Bay Dec. 2-4, 2022?

If you're looking to have some holiday-themed fun this weekend — Dec. 2-4 — you've come to the right place.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday season is in full swing, and while it may not feel like a winter wonderland here in the Tampa Bay area, the warmer temperatures aren't stopping the holiday spirit.

If you're looking to have some holiday-themed fun this weekend — Dec. 2-4 — you've come to the right place. We've got the highlights of just some of the many events happening across the Tampa Bay area.

When: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

How much: Tickets start at $35. More prices here.

What: "Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Clearwater at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic 'Ragtime,' this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

"Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

Find more information and buy tickets by clicking here.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Florida Sweeties You-Pick Farms, 14138 Curley Road, Dade City

How much: $15/bucket or 2 for $20

What: Have your pick of tangerines at the last Curley Grove you-pick session of the season. You'll need to sign up online, and you can find more information on the event by clicking here.

When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 & Saturday, Dec. 3; 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Raprager Family Farms, 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

How much: $15/person in advance; $17.50 at the gate

What: Get pictures with Santa and "Mr. Grunch," have storytime with Mrs. Claus, visit Santa's Workshop, take a holiday hayride and more! Pony rides, axe throwing, gem mining and face painting all cost extra. For more information and tickets to the event, click here.

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Tarpon Avenue/Downtown area in Tarpon Springs

How much: FREE

What: Enjoy a night "filled with holiday fun," including holiday vendors, crafts, carriage and train rides, snow slide, food and more. For more information, click here.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

How much: $5 wristband; food truck items prices separately

What: "Join us for some festive fun! There will be toboggan slides for adults and children, inflatables, arts and crafts tents, food trucks and more." For more information and to purchase wristbands, click here.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Dr., Tampa

How much: Event registration starts at $40

What: "The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness to cure America’s #1 cause of disability." For more information about the run and the "centerfield celebration," click here.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Armature Works, 1910 North Ola Ave, Tampa

How much: FREE, but it's a good idea to reserve a spot with a mobile eTicket

What: "Deck the halls with us on Saturday, December 3rd at 5 pm for The Heights Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Armature Works. Hosted by Jessica Payne, this special event will be full of fun surprises from our friends from the North Pole and Straz performances, Cosmic Riot Entertainment, a holiday market, food trucks, and more!" For more information, click here.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Where: 800 28th St S, St. Petersburg

How much: Day passes start at $10, night passes start at $60. For more prices, click here.

What: One of Us presents the first-ever Tampa Bay Art & Music Festival showcasing local artists, globally acclaimed music talent and unique vendors. The first half of the day is fun for the whole family. After 4 p.m., music and entertainment shifts to the 21+ crowd. For more information and tickets, click here.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: 100 State St. W, Oldsmar

How much: FREE to attend

What: "Join us for a fun day full of culinary delights. With tons of Food Trucks featuring entrees, snacks & desserts from across the world." For more information, click here.

When: Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

How much: FREE