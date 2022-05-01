Looking forward to the weekend? We have you covered

From Tampa Bay-to-Z, here's what's going on April 22-24, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time for another weekend in paradise. And it's looking like it'll be another warm one with low rain chances.

Whether you're visiting or just looking for something new to do, we've got the highlights for you.

When: Select dates through May 1, 2022

Where: Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $50. For ticket info, click here.

What: "When flower shop clerk Seymour adopts an adorable but toothy baby plant and names it after the object of his affection, good intentions quickly pave a highway to hell in this campy dark-comedy sing-along. Feed us, Seymour!"

When: 4-10 p.m. April 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 23; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24

Where: Curtis-Hixon Waterfront Park, downtown Tampa

How much: $10 Friday & Saturday; $15 Sunday. Children under 12 are FREE. For tickets, click here.

What: "This outstanding music and food event is prepared like a great meal, incorporating and blending the finest ingredients." For more information, click here.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 & April 24

Where: Water Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

How much: FREE

What: It's the city of St. Petersburg's annual Arbor Day Celebration. A fun weekend activity for the whole family. For more information, click here.

When: 8 p.m. on April 24

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $275. For more information, click here.

What: Sir Elton John's last-ever tour is making a stop in Tampa. For more information, click here.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 & April 24

Where: 350 Corey Ave. in St. Pete Beach

How much: FREE

What: "This spectacular open-air craft festival will feature more than 100 of the nation’s finest contemporary crafters and will showcase a plethora of American handmade wares ranging from one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, pottery, personalized gifts, and much, much more!"

When: Noon to sunset April 24

Where: WTR, Tampa