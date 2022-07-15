What's happening around Tampa Bay? | July 9-10 weekend

Check out what's going on this weekend around the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — Here are some things to look forward to this weekend!

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 9-10

Where: Tampa Convention Center

What: Home improvement experts are coming to Tampa. Enthusiasts are invited to enjoy exhibits, giveaways, door prizes, seminars and so much more. Remodeling trends from kitchen and baths to flooring will be featured.

How much: Free

When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9

Where: Tampa Convention Center

What: Various sneaker exhibits and over 250 vendors will be on display at the convention. Shoe lovers will be able to buy, sell and trade limited-edition footwear.

How much: General admission starts at $15

When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10

Where: Tampa Theatre

What: Enjoy a midday classic at the Tampa Theatre Sunday afternoon. Pulp Fiction is a 2-hour, 48-minute classic featuring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. The crime drama film is rated R.

How much: $7 for members, $10 for non-members

When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Grand Central District of St. Pete. Click here to see a map.

What: Shop local when you walk, drive or take the trolley to the Second Saturday ArtWalk.Venues across the EDGE District, the Grand Central District and the Warehouse Arts District will have multiple ArtWalk venues available for art lovers.

How much: Prices vary

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 & 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 10

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

What: Tampa Toy-Con is back. Toys will cover more than 15,000 square feet inside the updated air-conditioned space. Everything from vintage and modern toys, slot cars, Hot Wheels and retro gaming to artwork will be available.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9

Where: Downtown Punta Gorda

What: Enjoy a farmers' market with produce, seafood, meat, ethnic cuisines, art, live music and more. This event will feature more than 70 vendors.

How much: Prices vary.

When: July 9-July 15, 2022

Where: Orange County Convention Center

What: Enjoy a range of films, workshops, screenings and performances at this year's Orlando International Film Fest.