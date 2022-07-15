What's happening around Tampa Bay? | July 9-10 weekend

TAMPA, Fla — Here are some things to look forward to this weekend!
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 9-10
Where: Tampa Convention Center
What: Home improvement experts are coming to Tampa. Enthusiasts are invited to enjoy exhibits, giveaways, door prizes, seminars and so much more. Remodeling trends from kitchen and baths to flooring will be featured.
How much: Free
When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9
Where: Tampa Convention Center
What: Various sneaker exhibits and over 250 vendors will be on display at the convention. Shoe lovers will be able to buy, sell and trade limited-edition footwear.
How much: General admission starts at $15
When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10
Where: Tampa Theatre
What: Enjoy a midday classic at the Tampa Theatre Sunday afternoon. Pulp Fiction is a 2-hour, 48-minute classic featuring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. The crime drama film is rated R.
How much: $7 for members, $10 for non-members
When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Grand Central District of St. Pete. Click here to see a map.
What: Shop local when you walk, drive or take the trolley to the Second Saturday ArtWalk.Venues across the EDGE District, the Grand Central District and the Warehouse Arts District will have multiple ArtWalk venues available for art lovers.
How much: Prices vary
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 & 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 10
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa
What: Tampa Toy-Con is back. Toys will cover more than 15,000 square feet inside the updated air-conditioned space. Everything from vintage and modern toys, slot cars, Hot Wheels and retro gaming to artwork will be available.
How much: $10-$20
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9
Where: Downtown Punta Gorda
What: Enjoy a farmers' market with produce, seafood, meat, ethnic cuisines, art, live music and more. This event will feature more than 70 vendors.
How much: Prices vary.
When: July 9-July 15, 2022
Where: Orange County Convention Center
What: Enjoy a range of films, workshops, screenings and performances at this year's Orlando International Film Fest.
How much: Passes for the weekend extravaganza start at $35 for one day and rise to $100 for a four-day pass.