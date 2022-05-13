What's going on this weekend? Events happening around Tampa Bay

Check out what's going on May 13-15, 2022.

TAMPA, Fla.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. May 14, 2022

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

What: A waterfront festival with authentic tacos, premium margaritas, beer and cocktails along with great live music.

How much: Tickets start at $9

When: 7:30 p.m. May 15, 2022

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

What: Comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney brings his "From Scratch" tour to Tampa.

How much: Tickets start at $49.50

When: 6 p.m. May 14, 2022

Where: Tarpon Turtle, 1513 Lake Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs

What: The Tampa Bay Water Ski Team will perform its award-winning water ski show at the Tarpon Turtle Grill and Marina! You'll see all sorts of stunts like high-speed barefooting, aqua ballet lines and even a human pyramid.

How much: FREE

When: May 13-15, 2022

Where: 6915 Riverview Dr., Riverview

What: Out in Riverview the RiverFest Carnival is going on right now. Head to the International Independent Showmen's Club for rides, food, and games daily along with a Roamin Oldies Car Show on Saturday.

How much: Admission and parking are FREE. Ride wristbands are $25 per day.

When: Multiple shows on May 14 - May 15, 2022

Where: The Straz Center, Tampa

What: Next Generation Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty. The classic fairytale about princess Aurora who's cursed by a single prick to the finger of a 100-years'-slumber on her 16th birthday.

How much: Tickets start at $30

When: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 14, 2022

Where: Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg

What: Rappers DaBaby and Latto will be headlining the hip-hop music festival in Downtown St. Petersburg.

How much: Tickets start at $25

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13; 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 14, 2022

Where: Various locations along Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

What: "The same community-focused, community-driven festival that we have all known and loved for 12 years! Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists from around the country right here in Sarasota, Florida. Originally we started in the Rosemary District for our first two years and we are excited to be back where it all started."

How much: Event tickets range from FREE to $75

When: 7 p.m. May 13, 2022

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

What: Country music star Miranda Lambert brings her tour to Tampa along with Little Big Town and special guest The Cadillac Three.