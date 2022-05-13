What's going on this weekend? Events happening around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Here are some things to look forward to this weekend!
When: Noon to 8 p.m. May 14, 2022
Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg
What: A waterfront festival with authentic tacos, premium margaritas, beer and cocktails along with great live music.
How much: Tickets start at $9
When: 7:30 p.m. May 15, 2022
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
What: Comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney brings his "From Scratch" tour to Tampa.
How much: Tickets start at $49.50
When: 6 p.m. May 14, 2022
Where: Tarpon Turtle, 1513 Lake Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs
What: The Tampa Bay Water Ski Team will perform its award-winning water ski show at the Tarpon Turtle Grill and Marina! You'll see all sorts of stunts like high-speed barefooting, aqua ballet lines and even a human pyramid.
How much: FREE
When: May 13-15, 2022
Where: 6915 Riverview Dr., Riverview
What: Out in Riverview the RiverFest Carnival is going on right now. Head to the International Independent Showmen's Club for rides, food, and games daily along with a Roamin Oldies Car Show on Saturday.
How much: Admission and parking are FREE. Ride wristbands are $25 per day.
When: Multiple shows on May 14 - May 15, 2022
Where: The Straz Center, Tampa
What: Next Generation Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty. The classic fairytale about princess Aurora who's cursed by a single prick to the finger of a 100-years'-slumber on her 16th birthday.
How much: Tickets start at $30
When: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 14, 2022
Where: Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg
What: Rappers DaBaby and Latto will be headlining the hip-hop music festival in Downtown St. Petersburg.
How much: Tickets start at $25
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13; 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 14, 2022
Where: Various locations along Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota
What: "The same community-focused, community-driven festival that we have all known and loved for 12 years! Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists from around the country right here in Sarasota, Florida. Originally we started in the Rosemary District for our first two years and we are excited to be back where it all started."
How much: Event tickets range from FREE to $75
When: 7 p.m. May 13, 2022
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
What: Country music star Miranda Lambert brings her tour to Tampa along with Little Big Town and special guest The Cadillac Three.
How much: Tickets start at $35