TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend around Tampa Bay? We've got you covered.

Here's a list of things to keep in mind when you're out and about.

Where: Safety Harbor Waterfront Park

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

How much? Ticket prices range from $11 to $15.

What is it? The 7th Annual Beer & Burger Throwdown. The event will have 12 burger chefs and seven brewers compete for the title of People's Choice in 2022, according to a press release.

Event organizers say the event will have live music throughout the day and from noon to 3 p.m. free craft beer samples.

Easter is this Sunday, and the Tampa Bay area is full of easter egg hunts and activities throughout the holiday weekend.

You can find our full list, broken down county-by-county here.

It's the final weekend of the Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival at Keel Farms in Plant City.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Where: Keel Farms in Plant City

How much? VIP tickets are $20, general admission is $15, kids 3-12 are $10 and kids 2 and under are FREE. For ticket information and more, click here.

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is ready for visitors to "ooh" and "aah" over spectacular sand sculptures.

From now until April 24, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will bring you 21,000 square feet full of intricate sand art displays. The sculptures are a huge favorite for people living in and around Clearwater. Thousands of spectators typically flock to the event.

While you can buy tickets at the Sugar Sand Festival, you can also buy them ahead of time online.

General admission: $12

Children 4 and under: Free

Baystar VIP Lounge: $70

All on-site ticket purchases will be cashless payment options only.

Exhibit hours are as follows:

Sunday - Thursday — 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday — 10 a.m.-10 p.m

Calling all Bon Jovi fans! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is hitting the stage at Amalie Arena.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 15

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

How much? Tickets start at $55. For more info, click here.

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (start times), Saturday, April 16

Where: Westchase Golf Club, Tampa

How much? Tickets start at $35. For more information, click here.

What is it? "Enjoy this one-of-a-kind immersive experience as you spend the afternoon tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers. Indulge in mouthwatering munchies, tons of Seltzer swag, and you better plan on busting out the gram for an epic photoshoot," the site says. For more information on the event, click here.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: The Coliseum, St. Petersburg

How much? FREE. But, you're encouraged to register. For more information click here.