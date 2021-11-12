What to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area

From an inaugural beer fest to doggie dates to Santa coming to town, there's plenty to do Nov. 12-14 across the area.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — There's always plenty to do during the weekend across the Tampa Bay area, and this weekend is no exception.

Here are some of the highlights happening from Nov. 12-14, 2021:

Check out the first-ever Beer at the Pier. It's happening Saturday at St. Pete Pier. Guests can enjoy unlimited beer sampling exclusively from breweries located in Pinellas County.

Breweries from Tarpon Springs to Clearwater to St. Pete will be represented featuring local craft brewers, local food vendors, beer talk, and more.

There are two separate tasting sessions — the first from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the latter running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30. Get more info here.

All weekend long at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Repticon comes to Tampa!

You can find a new family pet, or goodies and supplies for your current pet.

Repticon features hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 5 to 12 years old. Kids 5 and under are free.

Meet Santa

You know the holiday season is in full swing now.

Santa is making his way around town and making a landing at International Plaza today.

While you're waiting for your turn to meet Santa, step inside his 22-foot tall sleigh to experience a magical snowfall and then meet the elves at Santa's Flight Academy.

Your kids can take a photo sitting on Santa's lap or opt for a socially distant photo if that makes you more comfortable.

Reservations are encouraged to secure your spot. He'll be there through Christmas Eve. More info here.

St. Pete is throwing its Second Saturday Art Walk.

It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

It's a chance for you to check out art galleries at night, or you can even drive yourself and choose a district to park and walk.

The art walk will take place in multiple areas around St. Pete. Admission is free.

This weekend is your last chance to explore the Harvest Holler Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Polk County!

While you're there checking out the maze. You can also go on a hayride expedition, enjoy some country food, interact with live animals and more.

If you enjoy seafood then you'll definitely want to check out the Sponge Docks Festival in Tarpon Springs.

It starts Friday at noon, and Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Go out there and grab you some shrimp and crabs. More information here.

If you're looking for something to do a little bit farther south, check out the Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival.

Sculptors from around the world are competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.

It starts at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through Monday.

Tickets for adults are $10. Kids 5 to 17 are $5 and kids under 5 get in free.

SPCA Florida is bringing back its doggie dates!

This program is designed for interested adopters who want to have a longer play session before fully committing.