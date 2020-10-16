What you need to know Oct. 16, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Friday! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.
Let's take a look at some of the stories you need to know about.
Here we go again ⚾
Could tonight be the night?! Rays fans certainly hope so! It's a Friday night Game 6 for the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros in the ALCS.
The Houston Astros were able to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALCS Thursday night, forcing Game 6.
Carlos Correa walked it off to win the game for the Astros 4-3.
Still, the Rays lead the Astros in the series 3-2 and have a chance to make it to the World Series. If they do, they'll either face the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers.
Game 6 is scheduled for Friday at 6:07 p.m. ET.
Let's get the facts ✔️
Last night President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held dueling town halls.
It was a substitute for the debate that was meant to be. The two are scheduled to face off in a final debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn.
But how did the rhetoric compare with the facts?
Here's a look at claims from both Trump and Biden about topics such as the economy, election fraud, crime, U.S. troops in Afghanistan and coronavirus.
Stay safe during the holidays 🎃🦃
Finalizing your holiday plans but want to make sure your family is safe and limiting the spread of coronavirus?
The CDC has a list of activities ranked from low to high for risk of spreading COVID-19.
The CDC also has helpful tips to keep you and your family safe for the holidays.