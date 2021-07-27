Tampa cleaning companies come together for a cause

Several Tampa cleaning companies donated their time and services to clean a local children's home.

TAMPA, Fla. — When you have a clean home it can make all the difference in the world. It's refreshing and sometimes it feels like a new beginning.

It's good to know there's a group of several local cleaning companies working together to donate their time to help others get that same refreshing feeling.

This group of Tampa area cleaners comes together and chooses to help an organization that needs it and can't afford to do it on its own.

Like most businesses, the cleaning business is a competitive one. Dennis Napoli is the Project Manager for Cleaning Community Gives Back.

"Carpet cleaning companies, a lot of businesses, you know they see each other, the competition as the enemy and it's nice to have a brotherhood with other cleaners to come together and do something that really counts in the community," Napoli said.

And this time, a couple of them recently came together to help the Hope Children's Home, an organization that has been rescuing children in need and giving them a safe, loving home for more than 50 years.

"Because we are completely community-supported, we don't take any state or federal funds, to have all of our carpets and floorings cleaned would be thousands of dollars. There's no way we could do it. We are so grateful for this organization that comes together with groups of professional cleaners coming together to serve the community," said Mike Higgins, Executive Director of the home.

Lisa Jordan is the Co-owner of Accent American and organized the project.

"Children and animals and veterans are very important to me and my husband and some of the other guys that work with us. We all have the same core values," she said.

Now, this children's home is refreshed and clean. And the cleaners themselves feel the same way.

"Everyone walks away with such a glow because of giving back. That's why we do it," Jordan added.

It just goes to show there are many ways to give back to the community, and sometimes just your time and talent can truly make a difference.

Cleaning Community Gives Back brought four companies and 10 volunteers together to make this happen. Gecko Floor Care, Triple C Carpet Care, Accent Americana, Inc. and Tampa Steam Team all donated their time and supplies for the project.