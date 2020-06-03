TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly overnight crash.
Investigators say the crash happened between two cars at 6222 East Adamo Drive.
The westbound lanes of Adamo Drive west of Orient Road will be closed for several hours for the traffic homicide investigation.
Please use alternate routes.
Check back for updates on this story.
