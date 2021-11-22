Tampa law firm giving away free turkeys

Pendas Law is giving turkeys to families in need for their 13th year in a row.

TAMPA, Fla. — The star of the Thanksgiving dinner table is the turkey, but some families in Florida may have a hard time affording it.

Many families have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic and one law firm wants to make sure every family in Tampa has a turkey on the table.

Pendas Law Firm has been giving away turkeys for more than a decade across the state of Florida. This is their 13th consecutive year of turkey giveaways. They give away turkeys in Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Turkeys are given out by the truckload on a first-come, first-serve basis. The giveaway is open to any family in need. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 816 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603.