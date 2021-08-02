What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Monday, Tampa Bay!

Flattening the curve

Over the weekend, Florida saw its highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases and the most people hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began.

Local health experts believe the only way to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 is to act as a community.

The hospitalizations and increasing cases have come as the new, more transmittable delta variant has spread throughout Florida, and residents have returned to pre-pandemic activities.

USF Health virologist Doctor Michael Teng explained that without everyone vaccinated, people need to change their behaviors together. That includes getting a vaccine, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

Look out for new warnings🌩️

The National Weather Service is rolling out a new way to describe a severe thunderstorm.

Starting August 2, any time a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued there will also be a breakdown of the damage threat. This will help to distinguish between a high-impact and a low-impact event.

The categories are baseline, considerable, and destructive.

The reason for this change is to have a better way to convey to the public when there is an urgent need for action.

Sunshine state represent☀️

If Florida competed alone in the Tokyo Olympics, it'd rank 7th in gold medals.

That's right. Not only does the U.S. rank first in the overall medal count, but eight of those gold medals were also won by Florida athletes.

Seven out of eight golds were won by Florida natives and Team USA swimmers Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel.

And Largo's own Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo.