What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 30

Tracking Tropical Storm Ida🌀

Hurricane Ida is now Tropical Storm Ida, 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

At least one person has died in the storm, and damage assessment is just beginning across the state.

The power outage in New Orleans heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat. And early Monday morning, officials reported the 9-1-1 system was down in the city.

Honoring fallen heroes🙏

People in Pinellas County organized a candlelight vigil to honor the 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan.

Pastor Brent Stancil from Community Bible Baptist Church said, as a veteran, he feels for the families who are grieving and welcomes anyone to join in honoring the fallen servicemembers.

"There are moms and dads tonight that are trying to figure out how to move forward. There are husbands and wives and little children and they don’t understand. They were told mom and dad are coming home, and then they get this awful news," Stancil said.

"It doesn’t matter what side of the political aisle you stand on. Whether you’re for this or that. People are hurting. Hurting people need people to come around and encourage them."

Dozens come together for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of the American troops who were killed in Afghanistan @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/cl3v4WUF2I — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) August 30, 2021

Lending a helping hand🤝

Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday as a powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic destruction to those in its path.

Here are some ways you can help.

Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the American Red Cross has opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering safe refuge for hundreds of people. To help, you can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army has set up field kitchens to serve between 15,000-20,000 meals per day to those in need. You can donate online here.

Chef José Andrés with World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides food relief in areas hit by disaster, tweeted that a team in New Orleans would activate its three fully-stocked kitchen facilities in the city. You can make an online donation here.