What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Thanks for starting your day with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your day on the Brightside.

Last soldier out🥾

The United States ended its nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan Monday and the Department of Defense has released the name of the final service member to step foot off Afghan soil.

Hours ahead of President Biden's Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried the remaining troops from Kabul airport.

Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

The Pentagon released a night vision image of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C., as he boarded a C-17 at Kabul Airport and identified him as, "The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan."

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Struggling to fill spots✏️🍎

The school year is just getting underway, but COVID-19 is making teacher and staff shortages worse in a district already struggling to operate at full capacity.

“There's just simply not enough adults to run our schools effectively. It's that simple…not enough teachers, not enough substitutes, not enough lunchroom ladies, not enough janitors,” said Brittney Llewellyn, a substitute teacher in Hillsborough County.

At one point, there were more than 10,000 students, teachers and staff quarantined across the district, leaving hundreds of substitute openings.

The district does not yet have a list of all permanent teacher vacancies for the year, but the teachers’ union said it is having ongoing conversations with the district to find solutions.

Stirring up a storm🌀

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday, battering the region with winds so rough that it was tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever strike the US.

Ida's 150 mph winds were just shy of the wind speed needed to classify it as a Category 5 hurricane (156 mph). A Category 4 storm is nothing to scoff at, but it shows just how powerful hurricanes can potentially be.

While wind speed is just one factor of a hurricane, Category 5 storms are devastating and thankfully not very frequent in the US.

So, how many Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall here, anyway?

The answer is only four since the NWS started documenting hurricanes: