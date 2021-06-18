What you need to know for Friday, June 18, 2021

Thanks for starting your Friday with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — It's finally here Tampa Bay-- Friday!

It's official🖊️

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865.

That's when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth the nation's 12th federal holiday-- and the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

While Juneteenth commemorates a significant moment in American history, many are just learning about the day's importance.

Here's how you can celebrate, honor, and educate yourself on Juneteenth around Tampa Bay.

Feel the thunder⚡

The Bolts have their sites on another Stanley cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots to help the team bring home the W.

The Bolts will be in New York one more night for Game 4 Saturday at Nassau Coliseum before coming back home to Tampa for Game 5.

Like father, like daughter👮

A daughter spent her whole life watching her police officer dad go to work each day to help others, so it wasn't a shock when she grew up and wanted to do the same thing.

And with Father's Day on Sunday, we remember just how much of an impact dads have on our lives.