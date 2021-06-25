What you need to know for Friday, June 25, 2021

Thanks for starting your day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Search continues

Rescue efforts are still underway after a high-rise condo building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside.

One person is dead and at least 99 more are still unaccounted for.

Thursday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County. President Biden approved Florida's state of emergency Friday, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts.

Police have not yet shared what may have caused the collapse, but say engineers are on-site to determine what structural issues impacted the building.

Winner takes it all⚡

Tonight's the night.

The Lightning have one last chance to secure their ticket back to the Stanley Cup Final to defend their title.

Just when many thought that Game 6 would be the decisive one, the team lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Islanders.

Now the Bolts will face off against the Islanders for one last time this season for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

Fact vs. fiction🌩️

It's that time of year again.

If you live in the Tampa Bay area, you're no stranger to thunderstorms. But, do you actually know how to stay safe?

You may have heard that lightning never strikes twice in the same place, or that you should hide under a tree if you're stuck outside during a storm. NOAA says those are actually myths.