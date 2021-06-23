What you need to know for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Thanks for starting your morning with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! Happy hump-day.

Are you prepared?🌀

As the pandemic slows and hurricane season continues, a majority of Floridians say they're concerned about this year but consider themselves prepared to face a storm.

However, a survey from USF shows people may be confusing pandemic preparedness with hurricane preparedness.

The study found that Floridians were stocked up with food, water and medicine. But, it seems like the preparedness stopped there.

Many still do not have an evacuation plan or hurricane-specific items like a weather radio or backup batteries.

To make sure you're actually ready to weather the storm, check out our ultimate hurricane survival kit.

Prepared for #hurricaneseason, but not quite ready to weather the storm. That's what results from @usf_spa's Emergency Preparedness survey show. Many Floridians could be overconfident - mistaking pandemic preparedness for hurricane preparedness ⬇️ @10TampaBay https://t.co/rK3eXOcf4G pic.twitter.com/9JicdYDovS — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) June 23, 2021





One win away⚡

It could all come down to this.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are fighting for back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals, while the New York Islanders are just fighting to stay alive.

Heading into Game 6, the Bolts are riding a high after a dominating 8-0 defeat of the Isles in front of a home crowd at Amalie Arena.

The team hit the ice like a freight train during Game 5 and never hit the brakes.

Bringing that energy Wednesday night will be key to the Lightning adding one final victory to their 3-2 series lead in the semifinals.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. in New York at UBS Arena.

Scenes. #GoBolts win Game 5, 8-0, and take a 3-2 series lead vs Isles pic.twitter.com/wuaseXSiiW — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 22, 2021

Feeling patriotic?🦅

You may be gearing up to rep your red, white and blue for Independence Day...

But, if you're a Floridian, you may not be as patriotic as you think.

A recent United States study by WalletHub reveals that Florida ranked 49 out of 50 states when it comes to patriotism.

That's right-- we're second to last.

Thirteen key indicators of patriotism were considered when comparing states to determine where they stand with their American pride, including civic engagement, number of veterans, and the share of people who voted in the 2020 election.