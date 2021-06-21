What you need to know for Monday, June 21, 2021

Start your week with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Monday, Tampa Bay!

Benefits ending💸

A $300 federal unemployment benefit will end on Saturday for Floridians.

And it’s sparking some mixed reactions among those depending on the benefit and employers desperate to fill open positions.

The state decided last month to opt-out of the additional federal benefit as part of its “Return to Work” initiative.

The good news for those who depend on the extra money is that they will continue to see the checks through the first couple of weeks of July.

Some employers across the Tampa Bay area who have had a hard time filling vacancies said they hope the end of the extra benefit will bring more workers into their doors.

On the job hunt💻

As things start to look a little more like they did pre-pandemic, people are heading back to work.

Many workers aren't planning to stay at their current job for long, though. One in four American workers plans to look for new employment after they feel safer to do so.

The reason for this shift ranges from the desire to continue remote working to feelings about how employers handled COVID-19 safety.

As you head into your search for a new job, you may find a lot of competition. But don't worry-- we have tips to help you deal with rejection and find the job that fits you.

Back in the Bay⚡

The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

The series is tied 2-2 as the team heads back home Monday after a sour 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 4.

The Bolts have not lost back-to-back games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they haven't lost back-to-back games in the playoffs since 2018.

Puck drop will be just after 8:00 p.m. at Amalie Arena.