What you need to know for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to Tuesday.

Bolts blowout⚡

The Lightning are just one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals after a whopping 8-0 win against the Islanders last night.

The win tied a franchise record for goals scored in a playoff game.

Steven Stamkos scored a team-high two goals for the Bolts in the victory. And center Brayden Point has now scored in eight straight games.

Now the Lightning look to clinch the series over New York in game six Wednesday.

Safe to eat🐟

Red tide is continuing to make its way through our Pinellas County beaches.

In fact, crews have removed more than 66 tons of dead fish and debris in recent weeks. So, it's fair to question whether the local catch of the day is safe to eat.

Well, we have some good news.

Fishermen say despite the red tide, we're still good to chow down on our favorite seafood dishes.

They say shellfish has to go through strict inspections and regulations to ensure it's safe to eat. Plus, a lot of our seafood is offshore or north of Pinellas County, where red tide has not recently been detected.

Bartender to the rescue🧾

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts."

That's what one woman wrote about a local bartender at 'No Vacancy' in St. Petersburg who noticed two women were being harassed by a fellow patron and stepped in to help.

One of the women shared on Twitter that she and her friend were repeatedly hit on by a man at the bar.

Picking up on the women's discomfort from the unwanted advances, she wrote that bartender Max Gutierrez cleverly slipped the women a note disguised as a receipt which read, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He's giving me the creeps."

In a follow-up tweet, the woman said Gutierrez told the harasser that the women were "clearly not interested" and kicked him out.