What you need to know for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to Tuesday.

Tracking the tropics⛈️

Check another name off the list: A tropical depression off the eastern seaboard coastline has become Tropical Storm Bill.

It won't last for too long, thankfully, and it's a storm moving away from Florida, so you're completely in the clear.

Bill is a 45-mph storm moving to the northeast at a quick 23 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

It's possible some additional strengthening could occur Tuesday but by Wednesday, it's likely to fizzle out entirely.

'No panic' for Game 2⚡

The Lightning have been here before.

That's why, following a Game 1 loss to the Islanders Sunday afternoon, the overwhelming message from the team is "don't panic."

"We knew it was going to be extremely tough," Steven Stamkos said. "We've been in this position before. There's definitely no panic in this room, but we do realize it's going to be an extremely tight series and we just have to expect that going forward."

Since Jon Cooper took over the team in 2012-13, the team has lost the first game in a playoff series 11 of 19 times.

Puck drop for Game 2 is 8 p.m. Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Mosquitoes year-round?🦟

It seems like the trade-off for Florida's warm tropical summers is the many irritating bumps on our skin left behind by pesky mosquitoes.

However, a new study shows that those nuisances may become year-long pests thanks to climate change.

Scientists with the University of Florida/IFAS found that as Earth's winters become shorter and warmer, the usually dormant mosquitoes will adapt and become more active.