What you need to know for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Saving cash🛒

You may have noticed recently that things are getting more expensive.

Travel, cars, electronics, even your groceries.

Food prices have gone up over the past year, due in part to supply chain issues magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some items like meat have gone up nearly ten percent over the last year.

That may not sound like much, but it adds up over time.

The answer to saving a lot of money at the grocery store is planning. Take the time to research what's in season, what's on sale and where you can find the best deals.

Face-to-face 🤝

President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva.

This marks a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low.

For four months, the two leaders have traded sharp rhetoric. Biden repeatedly called out Putin for malicious cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers on U.S. interest and a disregard for democracy.

Putin has pointed to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to argue that the U.S. has no business lecturing on democratic norms.

Now, the pair will meet for their first face-to-face as leaders — a conversation that is expected to last four to five hours.

Defying Florida's ban? 🚢

The world’s biggest cruise line may have just thumbed its nose at the state of Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line says it will start sailing again at the end of next month.