Tampa realtor gets creative to get clients

Tina Newby created a cooking show to feature her clients' kitchens.

TAMPA, Fla. — In this crazy, hot housing market, realtors are having to get more creative to get business. That can be tricky since, at this point, there are more realtors than homes for sale.

Tina Newby got into real estate three years ago. To make herself stand out she utilized social media, which became even more important in the last year because of coronavirus.

When it came to showing off the home, she knew most of her clients would always ask about the kitchen first. So she decided to feature it by making a show called 'Realtor Can Cook.'

"I can go into the kitchen, make a quick recipe and showcase the kitchen and then to me, the kitchen's where all the important conversation begins. It's the heart of the home."

The video worked! People started watching and reacting. So, she added another program to help people understand the real estate process called 'Tina Talks.'

"I have the luxury of meeting different professionals every day to connect, to network, to understand them, to learn from them. So, like 'oh my God' this is the perfect opportunity for me to do something to pay back my community."

Newby's transparency about the real estate process and her own love of real estate has helped her gain clients over the past year.

"I think that with 'Realtor Can Cook' and with 'Tina Talks,' I have shown my clients and potential clients that I am here, I do care and I want to be their advocate."

Tina says making those videos is a family affair. She has two daughters who help her set up and clean up for the cooking segments and her husband is the cameraman.

The big takeaway here for everyone, no matter what business you're in, is that getting a little creative can give you a leg up in an otherwise difficult year.