What you need to know for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

Setting the standards 🏙️

It's been said we've taken it to another level when it comes to hosting big events, like oh say, the Super Bowl.

The job of hosting Super Bowl LV has prepared the city for future events, like WrestleMania, which is set to be held in Tampa in just a few months.

Some of the lessons that will be carried forward to those events include safety, signs around COVID-19 protocols, hand sanitizer stations, masks and physical distancing. One unresolved element was crowd control outside of official events.

While Tampa Bay may have had to learn some lessons the hard way, that means other cities that take on large events can learn from it. Leaders say future events will likely use the Super Bowl LV plan as a blueprint.

Stimulus check latest 💸

Sorry to break it to you, but you probably won't be seeing any stimulus money in the near future.

Five House committees worked Wednesday on their pieces of sweeping legislation that would send $1,400 payments to some Americans.

It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits.

Democratic leaders hope for House passage later this month, with Senate approval and a bill on Biden’s desk by mid-March.

#ICYMI 🏈

We can't stop watching this video.

During the Bucs' Super Bowl championship boat parade, Tom Brady did what Tom Brady does best: throw passes.

But this time, it wasn't a football, it was the Vince Lombardi Trophy-- and it was from a boat. Don't worry, the pass was caught (per usual).