What you need to know for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Friday.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay, we made it to Friday! Who's ready for the Bucs to win this Sunday??

Let's get you started with the stories you need to know about.

We're ready for The Weeknd 🎤

The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be different this year due to the pandemic and The Weeknd said he will use different parts of Raymond James Stadium, the field and a “little bit" of Tampa's famed pirate ship.

The pop star said he will “keep it PG” during his headliner slot on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While we don't know exactly what he'll be performing, it's safe to assume it'll be something you won't want to miss.

Ready for a historic game 🏈

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs take the field. it will truly be a Super Bowl unlike any other.

It will be the first to be played amid a global pandemic, marking the end of a full NFL season played in spite of the COVID-19 threat. With that in mind, we've narrowed down the top ten unique facts and firsts you'll see in Super Bowl LV.

How 'bout that weather?

A big part of getting to host the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay is our great weather. The weather also has a big influence on scoring in the game.

So how nice will the weather be Sunday at Raymond James Stadium with the eyes of the world watching us? 👀

Forecast models continue to slow down an approaching cold front, which could push higher rain chances into game time. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially earlier in the day Sunday.